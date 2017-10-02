Akawini community striving to preserve its heritage

Located 60 to 70 miles from Charity in the Lower Pomeroon River sits the pristine Amerindian Com-munity of Akawini, home to native Caribs, Warraus and Arawaks.

The village on Wednesday last held its annual Heritage Celebrations in grand style on the island of Barakaro and persons from as far as East Bank Demerara were in attendance. To get to Akawini, one has to endure a boat ride for some two to three hours down the Pomeroon River then into the Akawini Creek, but the long distance seemed short, as the scenery and quietness of the Pomeroon River gave a sense of tranquility.

The celebrations kicked off just after 2:00pm with a cultural presentation organized by the community. Traditional foods, drinks, art and craft were on display and for sale at the event…..