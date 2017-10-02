Akawini community striving to preserve its heritage

Located 60 to 70 miles from Charity in the Lower Pomeroon River sits the pristine Amerindian Com-munity of Akawini, home to native Caribs, Warraus and Arawaks.
The village on Wednesday last held its annual Heritage Celebrations in grand style on the island of Barakaro and persons from as far as East Bank Demerara were in attendance. To get to Akawini, one has to endure a boat ride for some two to three hours down the Pomeroon River then into the Akawini Creek, but the long distance seemed short, as the scenery and quietness of the Pomeroon River gave a sense of tranquility.
The celebrations kicked off just after 2:00pm with a cultural presentation organized by the community. Traditional foods, drinks, art and craft were on display and for sale at the event…..
Amaila Falls hydro canned – Harmon
An end has been declared by the APNU+AFC government to the 165 MW Amaila Falls Hydropower Project (AFHP).
Ram pillories President over `six sisters’ remark, diaspora `brains’
Commentator Christopher Ram has launched a blistering attack on President David Granger over remarks he made while in New York last week and has also raised questions about wider problems in the APNU+AFC government.
Linden miner dies in pit collapse
A miner from Linden died after the pit he was working in collapsed yesterday morning.
Housing schemes pose policing challenge
Within the last decade several large housing schemes have been developed along the East Bank corridor and while many are thankful for house lots there are increasing concerns about the police’s ability to respond promptly to reports of crime because of the few signs and their unfamiliarity with the areas.
President offered temporary refuge to hurricane victims – Greenidge
Temporary refuge and assistance while their homes are rebuilt for their eventual repatriation is what Guyana has offered to victims of the recent hurricanes in the Caribbean, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge says.