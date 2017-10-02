Amaila Falls hydro canned – Harmon

An end has been declared by the APNU+AFC government to the 165 MW Amaila Falls Hydropower Project (AFHP).
In an interview with Stabroek News, Minister of State Joseph Harmon says that the government is focusing on an energy mix with natural gas as a prime component.
The US$858.1m AFHP had been the flagship project of the former PPP/C government but while in opposition, both A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the Alliance For Change (AFC) had had deep reservations about it over cost, feasibility and other matters. This opposition had resulted in the main investor, Sithe Global pulling out of the project on August 9, 2013. The government’s decision now to abandon the project could have repercussions for its access to funding from Norway under a forest protection deal and other sources…..
Ram pillories President over `six sisters’ remark, diaspora `brains’
Commentator Christopher Ram has launched a blistering attack on President David Granger over remarks he made while in New York last week and has also raised questions about wider problems in the APNU+AFC government.
Linden miner dies in pit collapse
A miner from Linden died after the pit he was working in collapsed yesterday morning.
Housing schemes pose policing challenge
Within the last decade several large housing schemes have been developed along the East Bank corridor and while many are thankful for house lots there are increasing concerns about the police’s ability to respond promptly to reports of crime because of the few signs and their unfamiliarity with the areas.
President offered temporary refuge to hurricane victims – Greenidge
Temporary refuge and assistance while their homes are rebuilt for their eventual repatriation is what Guyana has offered to victims of the recent hurricanes in the Caribbean, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge says.
Agricola woman injured during shootout between two men
A stray bullet discharged during a shootout in Agricola on Saturday night, has left a resident nursing a gunshot wound to the leg, and police are hoping that blood found at the scene will lead to the capture of the shooters.