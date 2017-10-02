Cop under the influence of alcohol held over accident

A police constable who was found to be under the influence of alcohol has been placed under close arrest after being involved in an accident with a motorcyclist who is now hospitalised.
In addition to being found under the influence, the police said that the relevant documents of the car including certificate of fitness, revenue licence and insurance had all expired. The driver’s licence was in order.
The accident occurred at around 2.30 pm on the Ruimveldt Public Road, Georgetown yesterday afternoon…..
Amaila Falls hydro canned – Harmon
An end has been declared by the APNU+AFC government to the 165 MW Amaila Falls Hydropower Project (AFHP).
Ram pillories President over `six sisters’ remark, diaspora `brains’
Commentator Christopher Ram has launched a blistering attack on President David Granger over remarks he made while in New York last week and has also raised questions about wider problems in the APNU+AFC government.
Linden miner dies in pit collapse
A miner from Linden died after the pit he was working in collapsed yesterday morning.
Housing schemes pose policing challenge
Within the last decade several large housing schemes have been developed along the East Bank corridor and while many are thankful for house lots there are increasing concerns about the police’s ability to respond promptly to reports of crime because of the few signs and their unfamiliarity with the areas.
President offered temporary refuge to hurricane victims – Greenidge
Temporary refuge and assistance while their homes are rebuilt for their eventual repatriation is what Guyana has offered to victims of the recent hurricanes in the Caribbean, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge says.