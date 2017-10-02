Cop under the influence of alcohol held over accident

A police constable who was found to be under the influence of alcohol has been placed under close arrest after being involved in an accident with a motorcyclist who is now hospitalised.

In addition to being found under the influence, the police said that the relevant documents of the car including certificate of fitness, revenue licence and insurance had all expired. The driver’s licence was in order.

The accident occurred at around 2.30 pm on the Ruimveldt Public Road, Georgetown yesterday afternoon…..