Linden miner dies in pit collapse

A miner from Linden died after the pit he was working in collapsed yesterday morning. At the time of the accident the miner was employed at a camp in White Hole, Region 8.

The man has been identified as Kellon Peters, 26, a father of two from 122 One Mile, Linden.

At the time of the accident, Peters along with others were working in the mining camp when it collapsed, resulting in him being trapped. After being rescued, Peters was motionless and was later pronounced dead.

An aunt, Shondel Plass last night told this newspaper that they received a call informing them of the death.

She explained that he was working as a foreman with a company but left and was expected to return to Linden over a month ago but he did not.