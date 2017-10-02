President calls for new movement to boost living standards

Returning to a theme that he has stressed for months, President David Granger yesterday called on churches of all denominations and faiths and all Guyanese to start a new movement to boost living standards

According to a statement from the Ministry of the Presidency, he proposed that it be built on the pillars of the Village of Movement.

The President told the congregation at a special service to mark the 175th Anniversary of the St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church at Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara that the rich legacy and hard earned gains of the nation’s forbearers must be safeguarded to enhance the living standards of all citizens…..