Ram pillories President over `six sisters’ remark, diaspora `brains’

Commentator Christopher Ram has launched a blistering attack on President David Granger over remarks he made while in New York last week and has also raised questions about wider problems in the APNU+AFC government.

In a letter in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek, Ram cited an appeal by Granger for persons in the diaspora to return home as the country needed brains and his description of the country’s primary commodities as the “curse of the six sisters”.

“Unfortunately, Mr Granger did not on that or any earlier occasion indicate the basis, logic and justification of the call for brains. Guyanese abroad respectfully attend presidential visits as a social event but have not been responding to President Granger’s several calls, in the absence of an industrial or investment policy, or a diaspora policy, or a crime policy. We not only need such policies but also a study to identify the skills set the President so much wants to attract”, Ram stated…..