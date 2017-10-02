Two Industry labourers die after separate brawls

The police say they are investigating the fatal beatings of two Industry, East Coast Demerara men in separate incidents.

At about 7 this morning, at Crown Dam, Industry, East Coast Demerara a brawl resulted in the death of Hetram Ramchar.

Initial investigations revealed that Ramchar, 39, a labourer of Lot 31 Crown Dam, Industry, ECD and a group of men were at a wake house playing a game of cards during which an argument erupted which resulted in a violent altercation where Ramchar received injuries.

A report was made at the Sparendaam Police Station by Ramchar who was advised to seek medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was admitted and subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

The body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Four person were arrested and are in police custody assisting with the investigation.

In the second incident at about 10 this morning, Bhagwan Ramadhar, 44, a labourer, of Lot 50 Industry Front died from his wounds.

Investigation revealed that Ramadhar and the suspect, 49, of Industry, ECD were imbibing, when an argument ensued during which the suspect dealt Ramadhar several lashes to his head with a piece of wood.

He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The suspect was arrested and is in custody assisting with the investigation.