Around 150 Kingelly families contesting Lewis’s claim before lands inquiry

Approximately one hundred and fifty families residing in Kingelly Village, West Coast Berbice yesterday signalled their interest in appearing before the Lands Commission of Inquiry (CoI) to challenge statements made by trade unionist Lincoln Lewis that his ancestor owns the land they live on.

Lewis on August 29, presented the transport for the village, which he stated was dated 1850, to the CoI. He had also told the commission that his great-great-grandfather, Kojo McPherson, had also bought the village of Lichfield, West Coast Berbice in 1840, but said that squatting was only an issue in Kingelly. Lewis asked the CoI for assistance in peacefully reclaiming the remaining unoccupied land

Attorney at law Anil Nandlall who is representing all the villagers yesterday wrote the Secretary of the CoI asking for three weeks to submit a statement which will enable them an opportunity to testify…..