Driver charged with selling bus without owner’s knowledge

A man who was hired to operate a minibus was yesterday charged with fraud after he allegedly sold the vehicle for $300,000, without the knowledge of the owner.
Driver Patrick Watts, 24, a father of one of Friendship, East Bank Demerara, stood before Magistrate Judy Latchman, who read the charge to him.
The charge stated that between August 24 and September 11, 2017, Watts fraudulently converted the minibus, BTT 7088, which belonged to Elvis Smith, for his own use. The bus was valued at $3.1 million.
The court heard that Watts and Smith had an agreement where Watts would operate the vehicle and give the owner $7,000 per day. The prosecution said Watts honoured the agreement for a short while but things went sour and the owner could not make contact with him.
This prompted Smith to search for him and when contact was established he related to the owner that he sold the minibus to someone in Timehri for a fraction of its original cost. When the bus was found, several parts were missing and Smith made a report to the police.
After the prosecution had no objections, Watts, who pleaded not guilty, was granted $100,000 bail. He is to return to court on October 16.
From ridiculous to sublime, Tite turns Brazil around
Tite SAO PAULO, (Reuters) – Little more than a year has gone by since Tite took over as coach of a Brazil side still reeling from embarrassing exits in the World Cup and Copa America but in that short time he has transformed the team into favourites for Russia 2018.
NIS pensions must be paid directly to banks
The Chairman of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), Dr Surendra Persaud has called on staff to ensure that by next year 95% of pensioners receive their monies directly at their banks and that 95 of payments to the Scheme are made electronically.
Around 150 Kingelly families contesting Lewis’s claim before lands inquiry
Approximately one hundred and fifty families residing in Kingelly Village, West Coast Berbice yesterday signalled their interest in appearing before the Lands Commission of Inquiry (CoI) to challenge statements made by trade unionist Lincoln Lewis that his ancestor owns the land they live on.
PPP/C councillors seeking probe of parking meters contract by procurement body
PPP/C members on the city council have written the Public Procurement Commis-sion (PPC) calling for an investigation of the controversial parking meters contract.
Mocha committee claims improper acquisition of community’s land by GuySuCo
Members of the Mocha/Arcadia Ancestral Lands Committee are contesting the boundaries for the communities, saying they do not encompass the full extent of its ancestral lands and that a portion was wrongly appropriated by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).