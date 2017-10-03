Industry man dies after fight with drinking buddy

A fight between drinking buddies ended with the death of one of them at the hands of the other yesterday morning at Industry Front, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Bhagwan Ramadhar, 44, called “Alan” of Lot 50 Industry Front, who sustained several blows to his head, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH).

The suspect, Ramadhar’s drinking buddy and neighbour Mahase Rajhpaul, called ‘Crusher,’ 49, was taken into police custody in a drunken state. The suspected murder weapon, a 2×4, was recovered at the scene…..