Mocha committee claims improper acquisition of community’s land by GuySuCo

Members of the Mocha/Arcadia Ancestral Lands Committee are contesting the boundaries for the communities, saying they do not encompass the full extent of its ancestral lands and that a portion was wrongly appropriated by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).

This information was related by Financial Advisor Reginald Daniels, who appeared on behalf of the committee before the Commission of Inquiry (COI) into African Ancestral lands and other land matters, which resumed public hearings yesterday.

Daniels stated that the committee members had made contact with GuySuCo (formerly the Demerara Company Limited) to launch an investigation into the matter and the company indicated that it was willing to work with them, but they have not yet seen any success in the matter…..