PPP/C councillors seeking probe of parking meters contract by procurement body

PPP/C members on the city council have written the Public Procurement Commis-sion (PPC) calling for an investigation of the controversial parking meters contract.
It is the latest in a series of investigations that have been referred to the PPC of actions associated with the APNU+AFC government.
In a letter released yesterday by the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, councillors Bishram Kuppen and Khame Sharma are asking the PPC to probe if the national interest was safeguarded when the contract for metered parking was signed and if the officers and personnel who signed the contract acted in accordance with the rules and regulations as it relates to procurement of a contract of this type and cost…..
From ridiculous to sublime, Tite turns Brazil around
Tite SAO PAULO, (Reuters) – Little more than a year has gone by since Tite took over as coach of a Brazil side still reeling from embarrassing exits in the World Cup and Copa America but in that short time he has transformed the team into favourites for Russia 2018.
NIS pensions must be paid directly to banks
The Chairman of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), Dr Surendra Persaud has called on staff to ensure that by next year 95% of pensioners receive their monies directly at their banks and that 95 of payments to the Scheme are made electronically.
Around 150 Kingelly families contesting Lewis’s claim before lands inquiry
Approximately one hundred and fifty families residing in Kingelly Village, West Coast Berbice yesterday signalled their interest in appearing before the Lands Commission of Inquiry (CoI) to challenge statements made by trade unionist Lincoln Lewis that his ancestor owns the land they live on.
Mocha committee claims improper acquisition of community’s land by GuySuCo
Members of the Mocha/Arcadia Ancestral Lands Committee are contesting the boundaries for the communities, saying they do not encompass the full extent of its ancestral lands and that a portion was wrongly appropriated by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).
Industry man succumbs after gang beating
A handyman succumbed to his injuries on Sunday evening, just over a day and a half after he was allegedly beaten by a gang of men at Industry, East Coast Demerara and then placed in a police lock-up without medical attention.