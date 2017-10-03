Local News

PPP/C councillors seeking probe of parking meters contract by procurement body

PPP/C members on the city council have written the Public Procurement Commis-sion (PPC) calling for an investigation of the controversial parking meters contract.

It is the latest in a series of investigations that have been referred to the PPC of actions associated with the APNU+AFC government.

In a letter released yesterday by the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, councillors Bishram Kuppen and Khame Sharma are asking the PPC to probe if the national interest was safeguarded when the contract for metered parking was signed and if the officers and personnel who signed the contract acted in accordance with the rules and regulations as it relates to procurement of a contract of this type and cost…..

