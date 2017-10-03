Two charged over Freeman St murder

Two men were earlier today remanded to prison over the murder of Fazal Shaheed which occurred at Freeman Street.
Shawn De Santos and Stephon Howard were read the murder charge by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and later remanded to prison.
October 19 is their next court date.
On Sunday, September 24, around 12.45 am at Lot 194 Freeman Street, Fazal and his brothers were with family and friends preparing for a memorial service for their father, when the bandits attacked.
The bandits, who escaped with jewellery, fatally shot Fazal, 58, a father of one, of 18 Albion, Corentyne, Berbice and wounded two of his brothers, Shalim, 53, a father of one of the USA, and Talim, 50, a father of three of Canada.
Fazal was shot several times in the abdomen.
