Two women found dead, bound and gagged

Two elderly women were this morning found dead, bound and gagged in their South Road and Albert Street house.

Dead are Constance Fraser said to be 87 and Phyllis Caesar, 75, of Lot 243 South Road and Albert Street.

The women, an aunt and her niece, who lived alone were discovered dead around 8 am by members of their church, the Full Gospel Assembly located on South Road, and the police.

Reports are the church members contacted the police after several efforts to reach the women proved futile.

It is suspected that robbery was the motive since the house was completely ransacked and several items were reported missing.