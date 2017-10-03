Two women found dead, bound and gagged

Two elderly women were this morning found dead, bound and gagged in their South Road and Albert Street house.
Dead are Constance Fraser said to be 87 and Phyllis Caesar, 75, of Lot 243 South Road and Albert Street.
The women, an aunt and her niece, who lived alone were discovered dead around 8 am by members of their church, the Full Gospel Assembly located on South Road, and the police.
Reports are the church members contacted the police after several efforts to reach the women proved futile.
It is suspected that robbery was the motive since the house was completely ransacked and several items were reported missing.
The Cuban Embassy in Washington, U.S., November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts WASHINGTON/HAVANA, (Reuters) – The Trump administration on Tuesday ordered the expulsion of 15 Cuban diplomats after pulling more than half of its own embassy staff out of Havana last week, further escalating tensions between the United States and Cuba.
Fazal Shaheed Two men were earlier today remanded to prison over the murder of Fazal Shaheed which occurred at Freeman Street.
Shivraj Harilal A West Coast Berbice Police Constable on Sunday evening ended his life by ingesting a poisonous substance.
Tite SAO PAULO, (Reuters) – Little more than a year has gone by since Tite took over as coach of a Brazil side still reeling from embarrassing exits in the World Cup and Copa America but in that short time he has transformed the team into favourites for Russia 2018.
The Chairman of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), Dr Surendra Persaud has called on staff to ensure that by next year 95% of pensioners receive their monies directly at their banks and that 95 of payments to the Scheme are made electronically.