West Berbice Police Constable dies by suicide

A West Coast Berbice Police Constable on Sunday evening ended his life by ingesting a poisonous substance.
Shivraj Harilal, also known as `Peter’, 20, Constable #23823 of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice was rushed to the hospital during the wee hours of yesterday morning said relatives.
Persons who are having thoughts of committing suicide are advised to seek help from someone whom they trust or respect. Persons can also access help from the Inter-Agency Suicide Prevention Helpline through the following:
Telephone: 223-0818, 223-0009 and 223-0001
Mobile: 600-7896 or 623-4444
Email: guyagency@yahoo.com
BBM: 2BE55649 or 2BE56020
Twitter: @guyanaagency
Whatsapp: 600-7896 or 623-4444
Facebook: Guyana Inter-agency Suicide Prevention Helpline
