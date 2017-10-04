$20M in hurricane-relief supplies shipped off to Dominica

Six containers of supplies, worth nearly $20 million, were yesterday sent off to Dominica, as part of continuing efforts by the local private sector to assist the hurricane-battered islands.
Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Minister of State Joseph Harmon, Civil Defence Commission Director General Chabilall Ramsarup, along with representatives of the Private Sector Commission, visited the Guyana National Industrial Company Inc wharf yesterday to inspect the containers before they were shipped off.
“This is part of the continuing effort, we’re not done as yet, and we’re hoping that other sections of the society, particularly the private sector, will continue to respond to the efforts we have made here and help those who were affected, particularly in Antigua, Dominica, Barbuda, and those territories at this point in time. So, as I’ve said, I’m pleased that the effort is continuing,” Nagamootoo stated…..
Elderly women found dead after suspected robbery
Two elderly women were found dead, bound and gagged in their beds, at their South Road and Albert Street house yesterday morning, following a suspected robbery.
Youths charged over Freeman St murder
Two youth were yesterday charged with the murder of Fazal Shaheed, who was fatally shot during a robbery at a Freeman Street residence just over a week ago.
‘Our responsibility is not to take lands away from anyone’
Members of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into African ancestral land matters, yesterday made it explicitly clear that their mandate does not include dispossessing anyone of their land.
Action needed to secure NIS future – General Manager
General Manager of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), Holly Greaves says that steps have to be taken to secure the future of the Scheme in light of the varied challenges it faces.
Guyhoc woman charged over cocaine hammocks
Tiffini Tricia Collison, the woman who is accused of trying to mail four hammocks suspected to have been saturated with cocaine, was yesterday charged with drug trafficking.