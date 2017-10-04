$20M in hurricane-relief supplies shipped off to Dominica

Six containers of supplies, worth nearly $20 million, were yesterday sent off to Dominica, as part of continuing efforts by the local private sector to assist the hurricane-battered islands.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Minister of State Joseph Harmon, Civil Defence Commission Director General Chabilall Ramsarup, along with representatives of the Private Sector Commission, visited the Guyana National Industrial Company Inc wharf yesterday to inspect the containers before they were shipped off.

“This is part of the continuing effort, we’re not done as yet, and we’re hoping that other sections of the society, particularly the private sector, will continue to respond to the efforts we have made here and help those who were affected, particularly in Antigua, Dominica, Barbuda, and those territories at this point in time. So, as I’ve said, I’m pleased that the effort is continuing,” Nagamootoo stated…..