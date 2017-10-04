Action needed to secure NIS future – General Manager

General Manager of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), Holly Greaves says that steps have to be taken to secure the future of the Scheme in light of the varied challenges it faces.
Speaking at the 48th anniversary of the NIS on Friday at its Brickdam and Winter Place offices, Greaves said “This requires not only a change in strategy, but also a change in attitude and commitment by all staff to the organization. In a world where change is inevitable we at the National Insurance Scheme must refuse to be complacent as individuals and as workers within our organization.”
She stated that capturing the economically active population is “paramount” given the current economic challenges, aging population, rising life expectancy and increased pension payments…..
