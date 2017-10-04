Caterer charged with $1.6M land fraud

A caterer was granted bail yesterday after she was accused of defrauding a man of $1.6 million for land she was in no position to sell.
Wanita Ramsaran is accused of defrauding Keion Blair of $1.6 million on September 3, at Georgetown, by falsely pretending that she was in a position to sell land at 962 Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara.
Ramsaran, of Lot 44 Farm, East Bank Demerara, pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to her by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.
According to attorney Clyde Forde, who represented Ramsaran, his client has found herself in an unfortunate situation since her now deceased husband entered into the agreement with the accused and died shortly after.
The accused was later granted $75,000 bail and ordered to return to court on October 18, when the case will be heard in the courtroom of Magistrate Fabayo Azore.
Elderly women found dead after suspected robbery
Two elderly women were found dead, bound and gagged in their beds, at their South Road and Albert Street house yesterday morning, following a suspected robbery.
Youths charged over Freeman St murder
Two youth were yesterday charged with the murder of Fazal Shaheed, who was fatally shot during a robbery at a Freeman Street residence just over a week ago.
‘Our responsibility is not to take lands away from anyone’
Members of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into African ancestral land matters, yesterday made it explicitly clear that their mandate does not include dispossessing anyone of their land.
Action needed to secure NIS future – General Manager
General Manager of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), Holly Greaves says that steps have to be taken to secure the future of the Scheme in light of the varied challenges it faces.
Guyhoc woman charged over cocaine hammocks
Tiffini Tricia Collison, the woman who is accused of trying to mail four hammocks suspected to have been saturated with cocaine, was yesterday charged with drug trafficking.