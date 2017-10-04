‘Democracy Wall’ unveiled at UG

To commemorate the international days of Democracy and Universal Access to Information, the University of Guyana (UG) yesterday unveiled a mural, which it has dubbed the “Democracy Wall.”

Painted and designed by students Elodie Cage-Smith, Collis White and Rayann Darrell, the mural, located on the western end of the Natural Sciences building on the Turkeyen Campus, is intended to serve as a canvass for the inscription of views on the significance of the two days.

UG’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Ivelaw Griffith and European Union (EU) Ambassador to Guyana Jernej Videtič were the first and second persons, respectively, to sign the mural, after inscribing their concepts of democracy…..