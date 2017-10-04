Elderly women found dead after suspected robbery

Two elderly women were found dead, bound and gagged in their beds, at their South Road and Albert Street house yesterday morning, following a suspected robbery.

Constance Fraser, 89, and her niece Phyllis Caesar, 77, of Lot 243 South Road and Albert Street, Georgetown, were discovered around 9.30 am by members of their church, the South Road Full Gospel Assembly, after several efforts to contact them proved futile.

At the time of the discovery, their bodies were in separate bedrooms. Their hands and feet were bound and they were both gagged.

It is suspected that they had been the victims of a robbery sometime between Monday evening and yesterday morning, since the house was completely ransacked and several items were reported missing…..