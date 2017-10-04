Elderly women found dead after suspected robbery

Two elderly women were found dead, bound and gagged in their beds, at their South Road and Albert Street house yesterday morning, following a suspected robbery.
Constance Fraser, 89, and her niece Phyllis Caesar, 77, of Lot 243 South Road and Albert Street, Georgetown, were discovered around 9.30 am by members of their church, the South Road Full Gospel Assembly, after several efforts to contact them proved futile.
At the time of the discovery, their bodies were in separate bedrooms. Their hands and feet were bound and they were both gagged.
It is suspected that they had been the victims of a robbery sometime between Monday evening and yesterday morning, since the house was completely ransacked and several items were reported missing…..
Youths charged over Freeman St murder
Two youth were yesterday charged with the murder of Fazal Shaheed, who was fatally shot during a robbery at a Freeman Street residence just over a week ago.
‘Our responsibility is not to take lands away from anyone’
Members of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into African ancestral land matters, yesterday made it explicitly clear that their mandate does not include dispossessing anyone of their land.
Action needed to secure NIS future – General Manager
General Manager of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), Holly Greaves says that steps have to be taken to secure the future of the Scheme in light of the varied challenges it faces.
Guyhoc woman charged over cocaine hammocks
Tiffini Tricia Collison, the woman who is accused of trying to mail four hammocks suspected to have been saturated with cocaine, was yesterday charged with drug trafficking.
Lethem bus driver charged over ganja, cocaine found on vehicle
Garfield Parker, the Tabatinga, Lethem minibus driver who was held after nearly 55 pounds of ganja and a quantity of cocaine were found aboard his vehicle last Saturday, is now a remanded prisoner after being charged with possession of the drugs for trafficking.