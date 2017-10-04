Guyhoc woman charged over cocaine hammocks

Tiffini Tricia Collison, the woman who is accused of trying to mail four hammocks suspected to have been saturated with cocaine, was yesterday charged with drug trafficking.

Collison, 26, of F 21 Guyhoc Park, was read a charge that stated that on September 20, at DHL, Lot 50 E 53 Alberttown, she trafficked 6.742 kilogrammes of cocaine.

She pleaded not guilty.

Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) Prosecutor Konyo Sandiford objected to bail being granted for Collison, while saying that the analyst’s report is incomplete…..