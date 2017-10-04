Mainstay/Whyaka promised upgraded road, airstrip

Mainstay/Whyaka on the Essequibo Coast will soon benefit from an upgraded airstrip and road, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).
Arnold Adams, a representative of the Regional Democratic Council of Region Two, during a presentation at the recently held heritage celebrations, delivered the news to the residents.
“Toshao, we would have heard your cry and I want tell you this very, very clear we would have included your road in the 2018 budget, also the airstrip we would have included in that budget”, he announced, according to DPI…..
Elderly women found dead after suspected robbery
Two elderly women were found dead, bound and gagged in their beds, at their South Road and Albert Street house yesterday morning, following a suspected robbery.
Youths charged over Freeman St murder
Two youth were yesterday charged with the murder of Fazal Shaheed, who was fatally shot during a robbery at a Freeman Street residence just over a week ago.
‘Our responsibility is not to take lands away from anyone’
Members of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into African ancestral land matters, yesterday made it explicitly clear that their mandate does not include dispossessing anyone of their land.
Action needed to secure NIS future – General Manager
General Manager of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), Holly Greaves says that steps have to be taken to secure the future of the Scheme in light of the varied challenges it faces.
Guyhoc woman charged over cocaine hammocks
Tiffini Tricia Collison, the woman who is accused of trying to mail four hammocks suspected to have been saturated with cocaine, was yesterday charged with drug trafficking.