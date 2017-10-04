Mainstay/Whyaka promised upgraded road, airstrip

Mainstay/Whyaka on the Essequibo Coast will soon benefit from an upgraded airstrip and road, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Arnold Adams, a representative of the Regional Democratic Council of Region Two, during a presentation at the recently held heritage celebrations, delivered the news to the residents.

“Toshao, we would have heard your cry and I want tell you this very, very clear we would have included your road in the 2018 budget, also the airstrip we would have included in that budget”, he announced, according to DPI…..