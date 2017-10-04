Local News

Mainstay/Whyaka promised upgraded road, airstrip

By Comments
From left, Minister of State Joseph Harmon; Toshao of Mainstay/Whyaka Joel Fredericks and Minster of Indigenous People’s Affairs Sydney Allicock during the Heritage celebrations. (DPI photo)

Mainstay/Whyaka on the Essequibo Coast will soon benefit from an upgraded airstrip and road, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Arnold Adams, a representative of the Regional Democratic Council of Region Two, during a presentation at the recently held heritage celebrations, delivered the news to the residents.

“Toshao, we would have heard your cry and I want tell you this very, very clear we would have included your road in the 2018 budget, also the airstrip we would have included in that budget”, he announced, according to DPI…..

Comments  
More in Local News

Elderly women found dead after suspected robbery

Two elderly women were found dead, bound and gagged in their beds, at their South Road and Albert Street house yesterday morning, following a suspected robbery.

By ,

Youths charged over Freeman St murder

Two youth were yesterday charged with the murder of Fazal Shaheed, who was fatally shot during a robbery at a Freeman Street residence just over a week ago.

‘Our responsibility is not to take lands away from anyone’

Members of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into African ancestral land matters, yesterday made it explicitly clear that their mandate does not include dispossessing anyone of their land.

Action needed to secure NIS future – General Manager

General Manager of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), Holly Greaves says that steps have to be taken to secure the future of the Scheme in light of the varied challenges it faces.

Guyhoc woman charged over cocaine hammocks

Tiffini Tricia Collison, the woman who is accused of trying to mail four hammocks suspected to have been saturated with cocaine, was yesterday charged with drug trafficking.

Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×