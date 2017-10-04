Norway still awaiting gov’t energy transition plan for release of US$80M

The Government of the Kingdom of Norway has said the “ball is in Guyana’s court” to produce a renewable energy transition plan that is a prerequisite for the release of US$80 million in payments for forest services being held for the country by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

“Guyana needs to establish a credible pathway to a clean and renewable energy transition in line with its NDC [Nationally Determined Contributions] and our original agreement,” Director of the Norwe-gian International Climate and Forest Initiative (NICFI) Per Fredrik Pharo told Stabroek News, in response to inquiries about the delay in the release of the money.

“This must be done through a public policy document with formal status. In this document Guyana also needs to reiterate that the general approach of keeping Guyana’s forests protected against intrusion remains government policy,” he added, while noting that a plan is yet to be received…..