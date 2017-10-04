‘Our responsibility is not to take lands away from anyone’

Members of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into African ancestral land matters, yesterday made it explicitly clear that their mandate does not include dispossessing anyone of their land.
Commissioners Lennox Caleb and Paulette Henry were addressing a concern raised by witness Evan Persaud, who appeared on behalf of the Indian Action Committee (IAC), formerly known as the Indian Arrival Committee.
Persaud, a University of Guyana Lecturer, is also a founding executive member of the body.
His concern came just on the heel of a letter sent by attorney Anil Nandlall, who is representing 150 families who are fearful that they will lose their land as a result of claims made at the CoI…..
