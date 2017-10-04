Port Kaituma businessman shot dead

A Port Kaituma businessman was shot dead last evening in circumstances that are still being investigated, Commander of F Division Ravindranauth Budhram said this morning.
The Commander told Stabroek News that the man, whose only name was given as Khemraj, was discovered shot dead at an area called Oronoque, not far from Port Kaituma.
He said that the man is reported to be a businessman but it is not clear what business he is involved in.
Police are investigating.
Rape accused flees from Lusignan Prison
Dellon Blake Rape accused Dellon Blake, 35, has escaped from Holding Bay 2 at the Lusignan Prison.
Six small casinos to close over new T&T gaming taxes
(Trinidad Guardian) Six small casino owners have decided to immediately close down their businesses and send home their workers due to the announcement of an increase in gaming taxes by Finance Minister Colm Imbert.
Elderly women found dead after suspected robbery
Two elderly women were found dead, bound and gagged in their beds, at their South Road and Albert Street house yesterday morning, following a suspected robbery.
Youths charged over Freeman St murder
Two youth were yesterday charged with the murder of Fazal Shaheed, who was fatally shot during a robbery at a Freeman Street residence just over a week ago.
‘Our responsibility is not to take lands away from anyone’
Members of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into African ancestral land matters, yesterday made it explicitly clear that their mandate does not include dispossessing anyone of their land.