Port Kaituma businessman shot dead

A Port Kaituma businessman was shot dead last evening in circumstances that are still being investigated, Commander of F Division Ravindranauth Budhram said this morning.

The Commander told Stabroek News that the man, whose only name was given as Khemraj, was discovered shot dead at an area called Oronoque, not far from Port Kaituma.

He said that the man is reported to be a businessman but it is not clear what business he is involved in.

Police are investigating.