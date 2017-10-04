Rape accused flees from Lusignan Prison

Rape accused Dellon Blake, 35, has escaped from Holding Bay 2 at the Lusignan Prison.
This was disclosed this morning by Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels.
Samuels said that after a verification exercise was conducted, it was revealed that Blake was missing.
His address at time of admission was given as Kamuni Creek, West Bank Demerara. He is on a charge of rape and was admitted to prison on July 24, 2017. He has a teardrop tattoo on the left side of his face. He cuts cabbage for a living, police say.
Since the fire that demolished the Camp Street prison on July 9th, the temporary holding facility at Lusignan has seen a mass breakout and other problems.
Port Kaituma businessman shot dead
A Port Kaituma businessman was shot dead last evening in circumstances that are still being investigated, Commander of F Division Ravindranauth Budhram said this morning.
Six small casinos to close over new T&T gaming taxes
(Trinidad Guardian) Six small casino owners have decided to immediately close down their businesses and send home their workers due to the announcement of an increase in gaming taxes by Finance Minister Colm Imbert.
Elderly women found dead after suspected robbery
Two elderly women were found dead, bound and gagged in their beds, at their South Road and Albert Street house yesterday morning, following a suspected robbery.
Youths charged over Freeman St murder
Two youth were yesterday charged with the murder of Fazal Shaheed, who was fatally shot during a robbery at a Freeman Street residence just over a week ago.
‘Our responsibility is not to take lands away from anyone’
Members of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into African ancestral land matters, yesterday made it explicitly clear that their mandate does not include dispossessing anyone of their land.