Rape accused flees from Lusignan Prison

Rape accused Dellon Blake, 35, has escaped from Holding Bay 2 at the Lusignan Prison.

This was disclosed this morning by Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels.

Samuels said that after a verification exercise was conducted, it was revealed that Blake was missing.

His address at time of admission was given as Kamuni Creek, West Bank Demerara. He is on a charge of rape and was admitted to prison on July 24, 2017. He has a teardrop tattoo on the left side of his face. He cuts cabbage for a living, police say.

Since the fire that demolished the Camp Street prison on July 9th, the temporary holding facility at Lusignan has seen a mass breakout and other problems.