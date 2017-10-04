Youths charged over Freeman St murder

Two youth were yesterday charged with the murder of Fazal Shaheed, who was fatally shot during a robbery at a Freeman Street residence just over a week ago.

Shawn De Santos, 19, and Stephon Howard, 18, who both reside in Freeman Street, were read a murder charge by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. Howard, however, told the court that police beat him to implicate De Santos in the crime, although he said he did not even know his co-accused.

The charge stated that on September 24, at Lot 194 Freeman Street, De Santos and Howard murdered Abdul Fazal Shaheed, during the furtherance of a robbery.

They were not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge…..