DDL says to invest $10b over next three years

Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) yesterday announced a programme of development that would see the company investing $10b (US$50m), over the next three years.

Speaking yesterday after a tour of DDL facilities by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin, the DDL Chairman, Komal Samaroo said that the investments over the next three years, “are in pursuance of DDL’s strategic goals to increase its export earnings [and], to diversify its income base; not only in alcohol but other things like food processing and other non-alcoholic beverages.”

A press release from DDL said that the new expansion programme includes “some projects that have already started, some projects that are ready to go, and some projects that are in various stages of the planning process”. It said that projects that have already started include the new warehouse for storing aging rums. Projects that are ready to commence include the new blending department and the new DSL warehouse…..