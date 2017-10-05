Fuel dealer gunned down at Port Kaituma

A fuel dealer was on Tuesday evening shot dead and robbed of his cell phone at an area known as `Long Pond’, Port Kaituma, minutes after he received a call from his suspected killer.

Dead is Khemraj (only name given), a father of 12 who resides at Canal Bank Port Kaituma, Region One.

Commander of ‘F’ Division, Ravindradat Budhram confirmed the incident with Stabroek News which occurred around 6.45 pm Tuesday. He said that an investigation has been launched but no one is presently in custody…..