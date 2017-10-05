IDB working with gov’t on improving output from Public Sector Investment Programme

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) is working with the Guyana Government on improving the performance of the Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP) and this could see the possible setting up of a “Delivery Unit”.

Recently, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan lamented the low expenditure by the PSIP as of June this year.

According to a press release yesterday from the IDB, its country office has engaged the services of Delivery Associates (DA), a consulting firm specializing in supporting the improvement of the effectiveness and accountability of governments worldwide. DA has already completed a diagnostic analysis of how Guyana’s PSIP works, including an analysis of its delivery chain. The firm is currently coordinating with the IDB to finalise the diagnostic report to the authorities, which would identify opportunities for improvements and present the model for delivery or implementation of the findings…..