No arrest yet in killing of elderly women

The police have not yet made any arrest in connection with the South Road and Albert Street, Georgetown double murder of two elderly women, acting Crime Chief Paul Williams said yesterday.
The women: Constance Fraser, 89, and her niece Phyllis Caesar, 77, of Lot 243 South Road and Albert Street, Georgetown, were discovered around 9.30 am on Tuesday by members of their church, the South Road Full Gospel Assembly, after several efforts to contact them proved futile.
At the time of the discovery, their bodies were in separate bedrooms. Their hands and feet were bound and they were both gagged…..
DDL says to invest $10b over next three years
Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) yesterday announced a programme of development that would see the company investing $10b (US$50m), over the next three years.
Numerous breaches seen in GECOM purchase of toners
Eleven contracts worth $101.6m for ink toners and cartridges were apparently split by GECOM to avoid Cabinet scrutiny and awarded to the same supplier according to a special investigation by the Office of the Auditor General, which also cited instances where the items appeared not to have been needed and contracts being signed after the supply of goods.
Fuel dealer gunned down at Port Kaituma
A fuel dealer was on Tuesday evening shot dead and robbed of his cell phone at an area known as `Long Pond’, Port Kaituma, minutes after he received a call from his suspected killer.
IDB working with gov’t on improving output from Public Sector Investment Programme
The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) is working with the Guyana Government on improving the performance of the Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP) and this could see the possible setting up of a “Delivery Unit”.
River View and environs flooded after koker door left open
Residents of River View and the surrounding communities were plunged into confusion on Tuesday night and yesterday morning after their yards were inundated after the River View Koker was left open during the rising tide.