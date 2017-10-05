No arrest yet in killing of elderly women

The police have not yet made any arrest in connection with the South Road and Albert Street, Georgetown double murder of two elderly women, acting Crime Chief Paul Williams said yesterday.

The women: Constance Fraser, 89, and her niece Phyllis Caesar, 77, of Lot 243 South Road and Albert Street, Georgetown, were discovered around 9.30 am on Tuesday by members of their church, the South Road Full Gospel Assembly, after several efforts to contact them proved futile.

At the time of the discovery, their bodies were in separate bedrooms. Their hands and feet were bound and they were both gagged…..