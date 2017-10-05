Numerous breaches seen in GECOM purchase of toners

Eleven contracts worth $101.6m for ink toners and cartridges were apparently split by GECOM to avoid Cabinet scrutiny and awarded to the same supplier according to a special investigation by the Office of the Auditor General, which also cited instances where the items appeared not to have been needed and contracts being signed after the supply of goods.
This report on the toners and cartridges obtained by Stabroek News will raise further questions about procurement practices at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). It comes on the heels of another on radio sets which found serious breaches of procurement rules and advised that the police be called in. This report which was submitted by the Auditor General on September 29, 2017 to Chief Election Officer, Keith Lowenfield in relation to the purchase of toners in the years 2015 and 2016 also advised that the police be called in for a deeper examination and for criminal charges to be brought where necessary…..
DDL says to invest $10b over next three years
Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) yesterday announced a programme of development that would see the company investing $10b (US$50m), over the next three years.
Fuel dealer gunned down at Port Kaituma
A fuel dealer was on Tuesday evening shot dead and robbed of his cell phone at an area known as `Long Pond’, Port Kaituma, minutes after he received a call from his suspected killer.
IDB working with gov’t on improving output from Public Sector Investment Programme
The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) is working with the Guyana Government on improving the performance of the Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP) and this could see the possible setting up of a “Delivery Unit”.
River View and environs flooded after koker door left open
Residents of River View and the surrounding communities were plunged into confusion on Tuesday night and yesterday morning after their yards were inundated after the River View Koker was left open during the rising tide.
SWAT Head relieved of post after robbed at gunpoint
Officer-in-charge of the Guyana Police Force’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit, Deputy Superintendent Lonsdale Withrite who was robbed at gunpoint on Monday evening of his service revolver and vehicle, has been relieved of his post.