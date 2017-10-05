Policewoman chopped to death at No.30 Village

A policewoman attached to the Central Police Station in New Amsterdam was this morning around 9 found dead with chop wounds about her body at her Number 30 Village, West Coast Berbice home.
The victim has since been identified as, Kenesha Sheriff.
According to information gathered, the suspected murder weapon, a cutlass, was found next to the woman’s body.
ExxonMobil announces fifth oil strike off Guyana
The drill ship, the Stena Carron ExxonMobil Corporation today announced it made a fifth new oil discovery after drilling the Turbot-1 well offshore Guyana.
Dominica needs heavy equipment
Food and other supplies dropped off in Bagatelle, Dominica. (Trinidad Guardian) Dominica is in urgent need of heavy equipment to clear “thousands of tonnes of debris,” roadways and landslips that continue to hamper relief efforts.
DDL says to invest $10b over next three years
Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) yesterday announced a programme of development that would see the company investing $10b (US$50m), over the next three years.
Numerous breaches seen in GECOM purchase of toners
Eleven contracts worth $101.6m for ink toners and cartridges were apparently split by GECOM to avoid Cabinet scrutiny and awarded to the same supplier according to a special investigation by the Office of the Auditor General, which also cited instances where the items appeared not to have been needed and contracts being signed after the supply of goods.
Fuel dealer gunned down at Port Kaituma
A fuel dealer was on Tuesday evening shot dead and robbed of his cell phone at an area known as `Long Pond’, Port Kaituma, minutes after he received a call from his suspected killer.