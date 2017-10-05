Breaking News

Policewoman chopped to death at No.30 Village

Kenesha Sheriff

 

A policewoman attached to the Central Police Station in New Amsterdam was this morning around 9 found dead with chop wounds about her body at her Number 30 Village, West Coast Berbice home.

The victim has since been identified as, Kenesha Sheriff.

According to information gathered, the suspected murder weapon, a cutlass, was found next to the woman’s body.

 

