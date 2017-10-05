River View and environs flooded after koker door left open

Residents of River View and the surrounding communities were plunged into confusion on Tuesday night and yesterday morning after their yards were inundated after the River View Koker was left open during the rising tide.

When Stabroek News visited River View yesterday, residents’ yards were decorated with furniture and electronic equipment, and completely covered with mud which had been swept in by the floodwater. The area was alive and busy, as persons came together and worked assiduously to assist each other with cleaning and removing goods and other valuable items from their houses.

Town Clerk, Royston King related to Stabroek News yesterday that there was “some challenge with closing the door of the koker” but could not confirm what had caused the challenge. As such, a full-scale investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause…..