River View and environs flooded after koker door left open

Residents of River View and the surrounding communities were plunged into confusion on Tuesday night and yesterday morning after their yards were inundated after the River View Koker was left open during the rising tide.
When Stabroek News visited River View yesterday, residents’ yards were decorated with furniture and electronic equipment, and completely covered with mud which had been swept in by the floodwater. The area was alive and busy, as persons came together and worked assiduously to assist each other with cleaning and removing goods and other valuable items from their houses.
Town Clerk, Royston King related to Stabroek News yesterday that there was “some challenge with closing the door of the koker” but could not confirm what had caused the challenge. As such, a full-scale investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause…..
DDL says to invest $10b over next three years
Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) yesterday announced a programme of development that would see the company investing $10b (US$50m), over the next three years.
Numerous breaches seen in GECOM purchase of toners
Eleven contracts worth $101.6m for ink toners and cartridges were apparently split by GECOM to avoid Cabinet scrutiny and awarded to the same supplier according to a special investigation by the Office of the Auditor General, which also cited instances where the items appeared not to have been needed and contracts being signed after the supply of goods.
Fuel dealer gunned down at Port Kaituma
A fuel dealer was on Tuesday evening shot dead and robbed of his cell phone at an area known as `Long Pond’, Port Kaituma, minutes after he received a call from his suspected killer.
IDB working with gov’t on improving output from Public Sector Investment Programme
The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) is working with the Guyana Government on improving the performance of the Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP) and this could see the possible setting up of a “Delivery Unit”.
SWAT Head relieved of post after robbed at gunpoint
Officer-in-charge of the Guyana Police Force’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit, Deputy Superintendent Lonsdale Withrite who was robbed at gunpoint on Monday evening of his service revolver and vehicle, has been relieved of his post.