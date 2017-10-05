Roraima Airways lays off 40 employees

An estimated 40 employees have been laid off by Roraima Airways, following three separate events this year, including the recent decision by Dynamic Airways to withdraw operations from Guyana.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Roraima Group of Companies, Captain Gerry Gouveia, Guyanese personnel working with Dynamic had been employed by Roraima, but due to the company having experienced several issues this year, they were faced with “tremendous retrenchment” which resulted in 40 persons being laid off, including those who would have been working with Dynamic.

This, he said would include the decision by Dynamic Airways to pull out of the Guyanese market in order to focus on Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance (ACMI) operations, as well as, the suspension of both the interior shuttle operations and the operations of Honduran airline Easy Sky, by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA)…..