SWAT Head relieved of post after robbed at gunpoint

Officer-in-charge of the Guyana Police Force’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit, Deputy Superintendent Lonsdale Withrite who was robbed at gunpoint on Monday evening of his service revolver and vehicle, has been relieved of his post.
Stabroek News was reliably informed that Withrite was transferred to `C’ Division. However, the force up to last evening has remained silent about who has taken over command of the unit.
The robbery took place about 9 pm on Monday while Withrite was on the Industry seawall, East Coast Demerara.
The motor car was recovered on the Ogle Airstrip Road, ECD, a few hours after the incident.
An investigation has been launched but no arrest has yet been made. According to a police press release, Withrite has alleged that he was pounced on by three suspects who relieved him of his motorcar which the firearm and ammunition was in.
“Swift responses from several units of the Guyana Police Force led to the recovery of the car a few hours after”, the police said.
The revolver contained sixteen live rounds.
