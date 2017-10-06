Accused denies causing wife’s death in accident

More than a year since losing his wife after the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a car, Steve Fiedtkou, who has been charged with causing her death, finally got the chance to tell his side of the story when he led his defence at his trial yesterday.

The charge against Fiedtkou states that on April 19, 2016 on Mandela Avenue, he drove an unregistered motor vehicle and thereby caused the death of his common-law wife Shawna Rice.

After the prosecution closed its case, Fiedtkou was called upon to lead his defence to the charge.

In sworn evidence before trial Magistrate Fabayo Azore, Fiedtkou said that on April 19, 2016, his wife called him and informed him that their eight-year-old son was missing. He noted that he immediately went home and began looking for his son. The accused said that he searched everywhere but could not find his son…..