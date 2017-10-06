Berbice policewoman chopped to death

A policewoman was yesterday chopped to death in her Number 30 Village, West Coast Berbice home and her attacker, a neighbour whom she had grown up with, later hanged himself, leaving unanswered questions about what led to the grisly murder.
Now dead is Police Sergeant #19467 Kenisha Sheriff-Fraser, 39, of Lot 370 Number 30 Village, West Coast Berbice, and her assailant, Clayton Anthony, also known as ‘Woody,’ 42, a pork knocker, who lived at the same address.
Sheriff-Fraser was found by neighbours with several chop wounds about her body, which was naked on the floor of her room, while Anthony was spotted fleeing the scene. About an hour after the horrific attack, his body was found hanging on a tree on the seaside of the village…..
Eighty Guyanese to be flown from hurricane-ravaged islands – PM
Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo yesterday said that approximately 80 Guyanese will be flown home after the recent hurricanes, which left Dominica, the British Virgin Islands and Barbuda with catastrophic damage.
Dead woman found at Foulis identified as domestic
The partially decomposed body of the woman who was found at the Foulis Seawall Access road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) more than a week ago has been positively identified as domestic worker, Indroutie Dass.
Jagdeo ‘hopeful’ of Gecom selection ahead of meeting with president
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday ex-pressed optimism that President David Granger has chosen a nominee from his third list to serve as Guyana Elections Com-mission (Gecom) chairperson and that the planned meeting between the two will be to inform him of the selection.
Accused denies causing wife’s death in accident
More than a year since losing his wife after the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a car, Steve Fiedtkou, who has been charged with causing her death, finally got the chance to tell his side of the story when he led his defence at his trial yesterday.
Parika family, Agri Producers Co-op say Jagdeo gov’t gave their lands to Two Bros gas station owner
The Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into African ancestral land matters on Wednesday heard from witnesses who said they were dispossessed of family lands under the Bharrat Jagdeo administration.