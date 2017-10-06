Berbice policewoman chopped to death

A policewoman was yesterday chopped to death in her Number 30 Village, West Coast Berbice home and her attacker, a neighbour whom she had grown up with, later hanged himself, leaving unanswered questions about what led to the grisly murder.

Now dead is Police Sergeant #19467 Kenisha Sheriff-Fraser, 39, of Lot 370 Number 30 Village, West Coast Berbice, and her assailant, Clayton Anthony, also known as ‘Woody,’ 42, a pork knocker, who lived at the same address.

Sheriff-Fraser was found by neighbours with several chop wounds about her body, which was naked on the floor of her room, while Anthony was spotted fleeing the scene. About an hour after the horrific attack, his body was found hanging on a tree on the seaside of the village…..