Cabinet approves $6M in payments for medical treatment for Fazil Azeez

Cabinet has given its approval for two payments, totalling almost $6 million, for the medical treatment of former magistrate Fazil Azeez, who was shot in the back in 2015, in Cuba.
Neither payment was made public.
According to documents seen by Stabroek News, Cabinet approved US$14,224 on June 16, 2017, and US$15,000 on September 26, 2017, to cover the cost of stem cell procedures.
Azeez, 65, sustained a spinal cord injury as a result of the shooting and as result he has great difficulty walking.
Both of the Cabinet decisions, labelled secret, resulted from memorandums submitted by Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence and were signed by Minister of State Joseph Harmon. The documents carry a Ministry of the Presidency letterhead and the ministry’s stamp is affixed…..
