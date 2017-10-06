Elderly women were strangled – post-mortem

A post-mortem examination was conducted on the bodies of Constance Fraser and Phyllis Caesar today at 9.30 am by Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh who gave the cause of death as asphyxiation due to suffocation and manual strangulation compounded with trauma to the head.
Two suspects were on Tuesday arrested for questioning in connection with the South Road and Albert Street, Georgetown murder of the women.
The women were discovered around 9.30 am on Tuesday by members of their church, the South Road Full Gospel Assembly, after several efforts to contact them proved futile.
Horse cart racing on East Coast Highway
Horse cart racing on the East Coast Highway at 5 pm today. A clear breakdown of law and order.
Gov’t seeking `letters of interest’ in sugar estates
The shuttered Wales factory Via a Special Purpose Unit (SPU), the government holding company, NICIL is inviting `Letters of Interest’ in the privatisation and/or diversification of the Skeldon, Rose Hall, Wales and East Demerara `Enmore’ sugar estates.
Prison escapee recaptured
Dellon Blake Prompt and spirited action by a resident of the Soesdyke/Linden area has led to the recapture of prison escapee Dellon Blake who escaped from lawful custody at the Lusignan Prison on October 04, 2017.
Anti-nuclear campaign group wins 2017 Nobel Peace Prize
Beatrice Fihn, Executive Director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) receives a bottle of champagne from her husband Will Fihm Ramsay (R) next to Daniel Hogsta, coordinator, while they celebrate after ICAN won the Nobel Peace Prize 2017, in Geneva, Switzerland October 6, 2017.
US firm sues Duprey for US$122m
Lawrence Duprey (Trinidad Guardian) Former CL Financial (CLF) executive chairman Lawrence Duprey is being sued by a former subsidiary in The Bahamas for US$122 million, over a failed land development in Florida.