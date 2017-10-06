Elderly women were strangled – post-mortem

A post-mortem examination was conducted on the bodies of Constance Fraser and Phyllis Caesar today at 9.30 am by Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh who gave the cause of death as asphyxiation due to suffocation and manual strangulation compounded with trauma to the head.

Two suspects were on Tuesday arrested for questioning in connection with the South Road and Albert Street, Georgetown murder of the women.

The women were discovered around 9.30 am on Tuesday by members of their church, the South Road Full Gospel Assembly, after several efforts to contact them proved futile.