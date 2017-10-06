GWI conducting high-tech meter reading pilot

The Guyana Water Inc (GWI) is currently testing modernised ultrasonic meters by means of a three- month pilot project, as it seeks to make estimated bills and misinterpreted meter readings a thing of the past.
During a recent meeting with representatives from Diehl Metering, the official manufacturers of the ultrasonic meters, an update was given on the testing phase of the pilot project, according to a press release from GWI. GWI’s Head of Field Services, Sunildatt Barran informed the meeting that the project was successful to date, and that 120 meters had been installed in Better Hope, La Bonne Intention and Beterverwagting on the East Coast of Demerara.
“Everything has been successful to date. We’ve done both the drive-by and the fixed-wireless methods of reading, so information is continuously coming in and we’re going to use that data to do our analysis,” Barran was quoted, as informing the gathering…..
