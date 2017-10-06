High-level IDB mission visits

Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan last evening hosted a cocktail reception in honour of Julie Katzman, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Inter – American Development Bank (IDB), a press release from the ministry said tonight.

Katzman was accompanied by Vice President of Countries, Alexandre Meira da Rosa, and other IDB officials on the two-day visit.

The release said that the Minister of Finance was “keen to point out to the delegation that new and more innovative solutions must be found to ensure the success of the portfolio. He underscored the challenges of weakened planning structures, poor implementation skills, the paucity in human resources, and the pressing need for international contractors to execute infrastructural works since qualified local contractors are in short supply and as a result Guyana is unable to build its capital stock”.

For her part, the release said that “Katzman acknowledged the challenges, but pointed to the lingering perception of corruption and its impact on the country’s Ease of doing Business Index. Guyana moved up 16 places to 124 in 2017 Index. She however committed to exploring solutions that are more unique to Guyana and called on Government to continue to improve and implement its transparency and accountability initiatives”.

The visit, which ended today also saw the IDB delegation undertake site visits to Guyana’s first overhead bypass, the Audit Office, Annai and the University of Guyana.