Jagdeo ‘hopeful’ of Gecom selection ahead of meeting with president

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday ex-pressed optimism that President David Granger has chosen a nominee from his third list to serve as Guyana Elections Com-mission (Gecom) chairperson and that the planned meeting between the two will be to inform him of the selection.

“I did not close the door to the meeting because I am hoping he is calling me to say ‘I have selected someone from your list.’ There is a difference here. In the past, he would write me and say, ‘I don’t accept the list. I have not accepted anyone from the list.’ So there is a change here. He wants to see me. I am hopeful, just as you may be, that I am being called to get good news. That is why I said…I will attend the meeting,” Jagdeo yesterday told a press conference.

“I don’t think he needs to call me to tell me that, given the practice in the past, where he had just written me to say, ‘I did not find anyone acceptable.’ I am hoping the departure with how I get the news now means that it is positive news. So let us keep it at that. So let’s keep our fingers crossed and hopes up, although many persons think that is naivety,” he added…..