Jagdeo ‘hopeful’ of Gecom selection ahead of meeting with president

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday ex-pressed optimism that President David Granger has chosen a nominee from his third list to serve as Guyana Elections Com-mission (Gecom) chairperson and that the planned meeting between the two will be to inform him of the selection.
“I did not close the door to the meeting because I am hoping he is calling me to say ‘I have selected someone from your list.’ There is a difference here. In the past, he would write me and say, ‘I don’t accept the list. I have not accepted anyone from the list.’ So there is a change here. He wants to see me. I am hopeful, just as you may be, that I am being called to get good news. That is why I said…I will attend the meeting,” Jagdeo yesterday told a press conference.
“I don’t think he needs to call me to tell me that, given the practice in the past, where he had just written me to say, ‘I did not find anyone acceptable.’ I am hoping the departure with how I get the news now means that it is positive news. So let us keep it at that. So let’s keep our fingers crossed and hopes up, although many persons think that is naivety,” he added…..
Berbice policewoman chopped to death
A policewoman was yesterday chopped to death in her Number 30 Village, West Coast Berbice home and her attacker, a neighbour whom she had grown up with, later hanged himself, leaving unanswered questions about what led to the grisly murder.
Eighty Guyanese to be flown from hurricane-ravaged islands – PM
Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo yesterday said that approximately 80 Guyanese will be flown home after the recent hurricanes, which left Dominica, the British Virgin Islands and Barbuda with catastrophic damage.
Dead woman found at Foulis identified as domestic
The partially decomposed body of the woman who was found at the Foulis Seawall Access road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) more than a week ago has been positively identified as domestic worker, Indroutie Dass.
Accused denies causing wife’s death in accident
More than a year since losing his wife after the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a car, Steve Fiedtkou, who has been charged with causing her death, finally got the chance to tell his side of the story when he led his defence at his trial yesterday.
Parika family, Agri Producers Co-op say Jagdeo gov’t gave their lands to Two Bros gas station owner
The Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into African ancestral land matters on Wednesday heard from witnesses who said they were dispossessed of family lands under the Bharrat Jagdeo administration.