Koker attendant, supervisor sent on leave

Following the flooding of River View and surrounding areas on Wednesday because of an open koker, the attendant and the supervisor have been sent on administrative leave and a detailed analysis of all of the sluices in the city has been launched.
River View and some parts of Alexander Village and West Ruimveldt were inundated on Wednesday morning after the koker’s door was left open for several hours and the high tide poured through. In a matter of hours residents’ yards and homes were filled with approximately one-foot-high floodwater.
Because most residents were sleeping around the time the water started rising, they were unable to move their furniture and electrical equipment and these were flooded.
Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday, Public Relations Officer of the MCC, Debra Lewis said that a full-scale investigation into what occurred at the koker has been launched and the koker attendant and the supervisor have since been sent on administrative leave…..
Onderneeming shop owner robbed at gunpoint
An Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara shop owner was yesterday afternoon robbed at gunpoint when he came under attack from three men posing as customers.
Man says car hijacked on Sheriff St
An East Coast Demerara family is seeking the public’s help to find their motor car after they say it was hijacked by a gunman on Wednesday evening in the vicinity of the Sheriff Street Royal Castle.
Praedial Larceny Bill for Parliament
The government is to table a bill at the next sitting of parliament to address the issue of the loss of farm produce through theft, according to a release yesterday from the Department of Public Information (DPI).
No indication of when ruling will be made on Seafield farmers’ challenge to revocation of leases
It is unclear when a decision will be handed down in the case brought by a group of Seafield, West Coast Berbice rice farmers, who have challenged the revocation of their land leases by President David Granger.
History professor urges inquiry to take humanist approach in resolving land issues
A humanist approach should be taken in addressing land issues, Dr Kimani Nehusi told the tribunal investigating ancestral land matters on Monday, even as he urged that Africans be given lands approximate in size to what they would have “humanised” on the coast.