Koker attendant, supervisor sent on leave

Following the flooding of River View and surrounding areas on Wednesday because of an open koker, the attendant and the supervisor have been sent on administrative leave and a detailed analysis of all of the sluices in the city has been launched.

River View and some parts of Alexander Village and West Ruimveldt were inundated on Wednesday morning after the koker’s door was left open for several hours and the high tide poured through. In a matter of hours residents’ yards and homes were filled with approximately one-foot-high floodwater.

Because most residents were sleeping around the time the water started rising, they were unable to move their furniture and electrical equipment and these were flooded.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday, Public Relations Officer of the MCC, Debra Lewis said that a full-scale investigation into what occurred at the koker has been launched and the koker attendant and the supervisor have since been sent on administrative leave…..