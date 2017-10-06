Onderneeming shop owner robbed at gunpoint

An Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara shop owner was yesterday afternoon robbed at gunpoint when he came under attack from three men posing as customers.
Police Commander of ‘D’ Division Leslie James last evening confirmed the robbery which occurred at 2.30 pm.
James said that three males entered the grocery which is owned and operated by Joseph Gerhart and ordered three beverages. As the owner turned to serve the men, one of the bandits who was armed with a gun entered through a side door and held him at gun point.
The commander explained that the gunman demanded cash and an undisclosed amount was handed over to the bandit. However, the businessman after handing over the cash put up a fight with the gunman, who managed to escape. “They had a scuffle but the assailant managed to free himself and escaped by scaling a fence,” James added.
James noted that the lawmen were summoned to the scene ten minutes after the crime was carried out.
No arrest has been made for the robbery.
Koker attendant, supervisor sent on leave
Following the flooding of River View and surrounding areas on Wednesday because of an open koker, the attendant and the supervisor have been sent on administrative leave and a detailed analysis of all of the sluices in the city has been launched.
Man says car hijacked on Sheriff St
An East Coast Demerara family is seeking the public’s help to find their motor car after they say it was hijacked by a gunman on Wednesday evening in the vicinity of the Sheriff Street Royal Castle.
Praedial Larceny Bill for Parliament
The government is to table a bill at the next sitting of parliament to address the issue of the loss of farm produce through theft, according to a release yesterday from the Department of Public Information (DPI).
No indication of when ruling will be made on Seafield farmers’ challenge to revocation of leases
It is unclear when a decision will be handed down in the case brought by a group of Seafield, West Coast Berbice rice farmers, who have challenged the revocation of their land leases by President David Granger.
History professor urges inquiry to take humanist approach in resolving land issues
A humanist approach should be taken in addressing land issues, Dr Kimani Nehusi told the tribunal investigating ancestral land matters on Monday, even as he urged that Africans be given lands approximate in size to what they would have “humanised” on the coast.