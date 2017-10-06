Onderneeming shop owner robbed at gunpoint

An Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara shop owner was yesterday afternoon robbed at gunpoint when he came under attack from three men posing as customers.

Police Commander of ‘D’ Division Leslie James last evening confirmed the robbery which occurred at 2.30 pm.

James said that three males entered the grocery which is owned and operated by Joseph Gerhart and ordered three beverages. As the owner turned to serve the men, one of the bandits who was armed with a gun entered through a side door and held him at gun point.

The commander explained that the gunman demanded cash and an undisclosed amount was handed over to the bandit. However, the businessman after handing over the cash put up a fight with the gunman, who managed to escape. “They had a scuffle but the assailant managed to free himself and escaped by scaling a fence,” James added.

James noted that the lawmen were summoned to the scene ten minutes after the crime was carried out.

No arrest has been made for the robbery.