Parika family, Agri Producers Co-op say Jagdeo gov’t gave their lands to Two Bros gas station owner

The Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into African ancestral land matters on Wednesday heard from witnesses who said they were dispossessed of family lands under the Bharrat Jagdeo administration.

Joan Straughn said that in March of 2000, former president Jagdeo caused their family land at Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), to be taken away and given to owner of the Two Brothers Gas Station, Shiraz Ali, of 17 Vergenoegen, EBE.

She said that the land, which was leased to the gas station owner, contained a parcel which legitimately belongs to her family as well as a section of the sea defence reserve that provides access to it. Straughn explained that that sea defence reserve portion was given to Ali by the Sea Defence Board on May 8, 2009…..