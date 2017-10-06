Prison escapee recaptured

Prompt and spirited action by a resident of the Soesdyke/Linden area has led to the recapture of prison escapee Dellon Blake who escaped from lawful custody at the Lusignan Prison on October 04, 2017.
He is currently in police custody.
Anti-nuclear campaign group wins 2017 Nobel Peace Prize
Beatrice Fihn, Executive Director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) receives a bottle of champagne from her husband Will Fihm Ramsay (R) next to Daniel Hogsta, coordinator, while they celebrate after ICAN won the Nobel Peace Prize 2017, in Geneva, Switzerland October 6, 2017.
US firm sues Duprey for US$122m
Lawrence Duprey (Trinidad Guardian) Former CL Financial (CLF) executive chairman Lawrence Duprey is being sued by a former subsidiary in The Bahamas for US$122 million, over a failed land development in Florida.
Berbice policewoman chopped to death
A policewoman was yesterday chopped to death in her Number 30 Village, West Coast Berbice home and her attacker, a neighbour whom she had grown up with, later hanged himself, leaving unanswered questions about what led to the grisly murder.
Eighty Guyanese to be flown from hurricane-ravaged islands – PM
Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo yesterday said that approximately 80 Guyanese will be flown home after the recent hurricanes, which left Dominica, the British Virgin Islands and Barbuda with catastrophic damage.
Dead woman found at Foulis identified as domestic
The partially decomposed body of the woman who was found at the Foulis Seawall Access road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) more than a week ago has been positively identified as domestic worker, Indroutie Dass.