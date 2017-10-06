Two held over murder of elderly women

Two suspects were on Tuesday arrested for questioning in connection with the South Road and Albert Street, Georgetown murder of two elderly women.

Commander of ‘A’ Division, Marlon Chapman yesterday told Stabroek News that the men were picked up separately on Tuesday and taken into custody. They were in custody up to last evening and are assisiting the police with investigations.

The women: Constance Fraser, 89, and her niece Phyllis Caesar, 77, of Lot 243 South Road and Albert Street, Georgetown, were discovered around 9.30 am on Tuesday by members of their church, the South Road Full Gospel Assembly, after several efforts to contact them proved futile…..