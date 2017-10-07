$118M prison boat to be completed by November

A new $118 million vessel being constructed for the Prison Service by the Guyana National Industrial Company Incorporated (GNIC) is expected to be completed by the end of November, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan said yesterday.
Ramjattan paid a visit to the GNIC wharf on Lombard Street, where the Twin Screw Passenger-Cargo Vessel is currently under construction.
The project commenced in May, 2017.
Ramjattan told reporters that he inspected the vessel to ensure that there is proper transportation for prisoners and produce for prisoners on the Essequibo River. He pointed out that while the Prison Service used to contract private vessels to transport prisoners, officers and supplies, they will now have their own vessel…..
50-bed maternity unit for NA Hospital
A 50-bed maternity unit, outfitted with an operating theatre and private rooms for fathers wanting to witness the birth of their children, will soon be constructed in the compound of the New Amsterdam Hospital, Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced yesterday.
Accommodation identified for hurricane evacuees with no relatives here
Accommodation has been identified for those Guyanese nationals being evacuated from hurricane-ravaged islands but who have no relatives living here, according to Minister of State Joseph Harmon, who yesterday assured that government will give the necessary support to all persons who will be returning home in the coming days.
Panel recommends candidate for post of Chancellor
A Caribbean jurist of Guyanese descent has been nominated for the substantive post of Chancellor, President David Granger confirmed on Wednesday and he said he is presently awaiting a response from him before he schedules a meeting with Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo.
SOCU says bank stalling GRDB probe by ignoring court order
The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) has accused a local commercial bank of failing to hand over important information that is needed for the ongoing Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) probe, although ordered to do so by the court.
High-level IDB mission visits
An Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) mission, headed by Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Julie Katzman, concluded a two-day visit to Guyana yesterday.