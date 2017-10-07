$118M prison boat to be completed by November

A new $118 million vessel being constructed for the Prison Service by the Guyana National Industrial Company Incorporated (GNIC) is expected to be completed by the end of November, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan said yesterday.

Ramjattan paid a visit to the GNIC wharf on Lombard Street, where the Twin Screw Passenger-Cargo Vessel is currently under construction.

The project commenced in May, 2017.

Ramjattan told reporters that he inspected the vessel to ensure that there is proper transportation for prisoners and produce for prisoners on the Essequibo River. He pointed out that while the Prison Service used to contract private vessels to transport prisoners, officers and supplies, they will now have their own vessel…..