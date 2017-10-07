2017 national awardees honoured for service to nation

In a show of gratitude for their service toward the local community, 69 persons were honoured yesterday with national awards, including Chancellor of the Judiciary Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, who was bestowed the Order of Roraima, the country’s second highest national award.

President David Granger, in his address to the gathering of awardees, their families and other invitees at the National Cultural Centre, stated that the awards are a reflection of a nation “grateful” to its citizens, and encouraged individuals to pattern the achievements of their elders.

He stated that the awards are “not ornamental or perfunctory,” but, rather, are carefully selected, and given to deserving nominees.

“The national honour system is about service. The largest of the three orders in Guyana is the Order of Service. Service is about improving the lives of citizens and their communities; service is about increasing the country’s wealth and production; service is about innovation in education, science and technology; service is about protecting and representing the country, and safeguarding the national interest,” Granger said…..