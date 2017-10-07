2017 national awardees honoured for service to nation

In a show of gratitude for their service toward the local community, 69 persons were honoured yesterday with national awards, including Chancellor of the Judiciary Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, who was bestowed the Order of Roraima, the country’s second highest national award.
President David Granger, in his address to the gathering of awardees, their families and other invitees at the National Cultural Centre, stated that the awards are a reflection of a nation “grateful” to its citizens, and encouraged individuals to pattern the achievements of their elders.
He stated that the awards are “not ornamental or perfunctory,” but, rather, are carefully selected, and given to deserving nominees.
“The national honour system is about service. The largest of the three orders in Guyana is the Order of Service. Service is about improving the lives of citizens and their communities; service is about increasing the country’s wealth and production; service is about innovation in education, science and technology; service is about protecting and representing the country, and safeguarding the national interest,” Granger said…..
Court to rule on Marcus Bisram’s bid for withdrawal of murder charge
The High Court will rule on Monday on an application for the withdrawal of the capital charge against United States-based Guyanese Marcus Bisram, who is accused of the murder of Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt.
Dozens of Vreed-en-Hoop vendors ousted for road works
Dozens of Vreed-en-Hoop vendors, who sold along the stelling road, were removed to facilitate road construction work, Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure has Annette Ferguson said.
50-bed maternity unit for NA Hospital
A 50-bed maternity unit, outfitted with an operating theatre and private rooms for fathers wanting to witness the birth of their children, will soon be constructed in the compound of the New Amsterdam Hospital, Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced yesterday.
$118M prison boat to be completed by November
A new $118 million vessel being constructed for the Prison Service by the Guyana National Industrial Company Incorporated (GNIC) is expected to be completed by the end of November, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan said yesterday.
Accommodation identified for hurricane evacuees with no relatives here
Accommodation has been identified for those Guyanese nationals being evacuated from hurricane-ravaged islands but who have no relatives living here, according to Minister of State Joseph Harmon, who yesterday assured that government will give the necessary support to all persons who will be returning home in the coming days.